Monday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms possible

Weekend Weather Outlook

From First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

Monday is looking slightly cooler with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Expect mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms possible. Some storms could be strong to severe.

Storms will end overnight but showers will continue into Tuesday. It will be another cooler day on Tuesday.

High pressure will move in for the middle of the week warming us back into the 80s and 90s under mostly sunny skies.

Well stray dry mid-week through the weekend. Showers and storms return Sunday afternoon into next Monday.

