RECALL ALERT: Faulty part causes fall hazard and recall on thousands of scooters

Almost 18,000 scooters are being recalled due to a faulty part and the company says it's creating a fall hazard.

The down tube on Krusher Push Scooters is breaking and causing riders to fall. More than a dozen reports have been made including some with minor injuries.

Pulse Performance Products says consumers should stop using the recalled scooters and contact them for a full refund.

They were sold at Walmart and Westminster Trading Stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com from June 2016 through May 2017 for about $40.

This recall involves Pulse Krusher Pro Freestyle scooters with factory code 083WY, item number 164257 and date code 10-8-2016 or earlier. The factory code, item number and date code can be found on a label printed on the underside of the scooter deck.

The 30-inch high scooters were sold in blue and have the words “PULSE PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS” printed on the down tube. The recall number is: 17-160

Pulse Performance Products toll-free at 844-728-9957 Monday through Friday, or online at www.pulsescooters.com and click on “CPSC Safety Recall” for more information.

Source: CPSC

