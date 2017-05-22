Click it or Ticket Campaign underway

The Amarillo Police Department will kickoff the annual Click it or Ticket Campaign this week.

The department received a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation that will fund extra officers to patrol and focus on seatbelt and child restraint violations starting tomorrow, May 22 through Sunday, June 4. Texas law requires that every person in a vehicle be secured by a safety belt. All children younger than eight years of age have to ride in a child safety seat or booster seat unless they are taller than 4 ft. 9 inches.

In Amarillo this year, there have been seven fatal crashes claiming the lives of eight people, two of which were not wearing a seatbelt.

