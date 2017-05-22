OEM to conduct active shooter training exercise

The Amarillo/Potter/Randall Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is preparing for emergency situations this week.



They are conducting a full-scale active shooter training exercise Tuesday, May 23 from 7 am to 12 pm. People can expect large numbers of police, fire and other emergency vehicles and responders around the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center building during this time.



The exercise allows them to assist the community with developing strategies to become more resilient to hazards that might impact the Amarillo area. The OEM encourages all individuals, families and businesses to be prepared for any situation.

For more on disaster preparedness and the OEM, click here.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.