Bahama Bucks benefit night

Bahama Buck's is helping out the Palo Duro girl's summer basketball team this week.

They are having a benefit night to raise money for the Lady Crew team at their location on 1921 S. Western Street. On Wednesday, May 24th from 6 pm to 8 pm, you can mention them at check out and they will make a donation to the team.

For more information on the event, email Tyron.Riles@amaisd.org.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.