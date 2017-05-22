Kool Smiles provides services to children in need

A local dentist office spent their Sunday offering free services to children in need.



The Kool Smiles office on Bell Street was packed with kids eager for a check up this morning for "Sharing Smiles Day." Dentists provided treatments at no cost to uninsured and underinsured children. The Kool Smiles office manager Monday Whittington said this is their chance to help kids who need dental services the most.

"It gives them the opportunity to come in and see a dentist and receive quality dental care for children who maybe otherwise wouldn't get it because the either don't have insurance, they don't have access to insurance, or maybe they have insurance but copays are too expensive and so they cant afford it," said Whittington. "The children that kind of slip through the cracks, this is their opportunity to come in and see a dentist."

If your family missed "Sharing Smiles Day," call (806)553-5079 for more information on how you can get the dental services you need.

