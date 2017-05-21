Parents who will soon send their teenagers off to college can get some extra help this week from College Solutions LLC.



They are hosting an hour long College Financial Planning Workshop focusing on how best to prepare for your student's college future. They will cover the FAFSA form and information you need to know in order to maximize the amount of financial aid you are eligible for. If your family is not eligible for need-based aid, they will cover the best strategies on how to pay for college without resorting to college loans.

In this workshop, they will teach you:

What to do right now if you haven't saved enough for college

The 5 biggest mistakes parents make that cause them to overpay for college...and how to avoid them

How to pay for college without relying on 529 plans, expensive private college loans, or raiding your retirement accounts

How to pick colleges that will give you the best financial aid packages

How to get ahead by developing a customized plan to meet all the college costs you will incur as a family

How to lower your "out-of-pocket" costs and get the maximum amount of money from each school

The workshop is Monday, May 21 from 6:30 to 8 pm at Region 16 located at 5800 Bell Street. To register for the workshop, click here.

