Driver identified in fatal motorcycle wreck

Amarillo Police confirm one man is dead after crashing on the downtown interchange.

APD said they were called to the interchange around 6:30 p.m., Sunday, on a single vehicle accident.

Larry Don Argo, 38, was riding a 2015 Harley Davidson westbound on I-40 and took the exit to southbound I-27.

Argo failed to negotiate the curve causing the motorcycle to strike the guard rail. The driver was ejected from the motorcycle.

Officers on the scene say he fell off the overpass and was killed. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Justice of the Peace Gary Jackson has ordered an autopsy.

The accident is being investigated by the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.