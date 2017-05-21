Driver identified in fatal motorcycle wreck

Weather Outlook for Monday, May 22
As we begin a new work week we have a look at some area lane closures that might cause you a delay.
Film crews were in Amarillo over the weekend filming a new pilot featuring Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Center.
Amarillo Police confirm one man is dead after crashing on the downtown interchange.
The Amarillo Police Department will kickoff the annual Click it or Ticket Campaign this week.
