BREAKING: 1 dead after motorcycle wreck

Amarillo Police confirm one man is dead after crashing on the downtown interchange.
APD said they were called to the interchange around 6:30 pm on a single vehicle accident. A man on a motorcycle was westbound on IH-40 and took the exit to southbound I-27. The driver failed to negotiate the curve causing the motorcycle to strike the guard rail. The driver was ejected from the motorcycle. Officers on scene of the crash tell us the man fell off the overpass and was killed.
The accident is being investigated by the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit. Please avoid the area if you can or expect delays.
Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.
7900 Broadway
Amarillo, TX 79105
(806) 383-1010
publicfile@kfda.com
(806) 383-1010EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.