BREAKING: 1 dead after motorcycle wreck

Amarillo Police confirm one man is dead after crashing on the downtown interchange.

APD said they were called to the interchange around 6:30 pm on a single vehicle accident. A man on a motorcycle was westbound on IH-40 and took the exit to southbound I-27. The driver failed to negotiate the curve causing the motorcycle to strike the guard rail. The driver was ejected from the motorcycle. Officers on scene of the crash tell us the man fell off the overpass and was killed.

The accident is being investigated by the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit. Please avoid the area if you can or expect delays.

