Teenager injured in Saturday shooting

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 16 year old male injured.

They received a call Saturday just before 1:00 pm that the teenager had been brought to the emergency room at Northwest Texas Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. Randall County officials tell us the shooting happened in the 6700 block of Catalpa Lane. Deputies responded to the scene and to NWTH and found evidence of gunshots to the front of the house along with other evidence at the scene.

The teen was treated and released from the hospital. The incident is still under investigation.

