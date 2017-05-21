As we begin a new work week we have a look at some area lane closures that might cause you a delay.



The southbound I-27 ramp and frontage road will be closed from I-40 to 26th Street this Tuesday, May 23 through Thursday, May 25 during nighttime hours, starting at 7 pm to 7 am for work on the retaining wall.

You can expect various lane closures this Monday and Tuesday on Airport Boulevard for fog seal operations. Several service roads will be closed along I-40 and Western Street for vegetation control.

In the Amarillo city limits, drivers will want to watch out for crews performing patch work on various lanes of I-40 and I-27.

