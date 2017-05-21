Panhandle Mothers Against Meth provides resources to recovering addicts

A group of area moms are providing addicts the resources they need.



Panhandle Mothers Against Meth held a fundraiser today to share their mission with the community. They are working to provide drug education, prevention and rehabilitation resources to the families of affected loved ones, addicts themselves, and the community. Connie Oldfield and Cindy Wright from their board of directors said their mission is to make sure those who are going through this, always feel they have someone to lean on.

"Tons of addicts feel like they're going through it alone," said Oldfield. "For our group it's to let them know they don't have to go through this alone."

"Don't ever give up hope," said Wright. "As long as there's breath, there's still hope."

If you missed their fundraising event today, you can meet Panhandle Mothers Against Meth Thursday nights for faith based support group meetings at 3706 Mockingbird in Amarillo. For more information on their upcoming community events, call (806)331-6068.

