High Plains Food Bank fights hunger this summer

The High Plains Food Bank is working to help families during the summer months.

They held their 2nd Annual Kids Cafe Summer Meals Kickoff Party today to celebrate the fight against hunger. Children came dressed as their favorite super hero and enjoyed activities like dance offs and watermelon eating contests. Their food service will provide children with meals free of charge throughout the summer months at various locations.

Director of Kids Cafe Maribel Sotelo said there's nothing wrong with a helping hand.

"We don't ever want any kid or anyone to ever feel any shame when they receive meals from us," said Sotelo. "We just want kids to be able to be kids this summer."



Meals will be provided at various sites and times from June 5th to August 12th. For a list of locations for the Kids Cafe Summer Food Service Program, click here.

