Local U.S. Military honored during Armed Forces Day banquet

As a part of Armed Forces Day, members of the community are honoring those who are serving or have served in the United States Military.



The American Fallen Warrior Memorial Foundation hosted a banquet this evening to celebrate freedom, honor and service. Kris "Tanto" Paronto was one of the speakers, who helped save more than 20 lives during a terrorist attack on the U.S. Special Mission in Benghazi, Libya in 2012. Retired Army Officer Doug Messer said it's a privilege to honor those who have sacrificed everything for our country.

"Our veterans today run the full gamut," said Messer. "Probably half of this crowd has served somewhere around the globe as a combat veteran. We serve this country for a reason and it's a great honor to do this."

The event was open to the public, all military, veterans and their families.

