Inc. Magazine to feature Amarillo in new campaign

The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation and six additional community partners have announced their partnership with Inc. Magazine.



They have teamed up for a two year campaign to highlight the city as a destination for entrepreneurs and growth-oriented companies. The campaign is set to launch this summer with in-depth articles featuring different business and academic innovators in the community.

The initiative is a collaboration between both corporate and educational partners including the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation, Amarillo National Bank, Amarillo College, West Texas A&M University, the West Texas A&M University Enterprise Center, Texas Tech University and the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

Feature articles in the campaign will be available on Inc. Magazine's digital and print platforms beginning in July 2017. Collaborators will also work closely with the magazine to co-host live events targeting America's fastest growing companies beginning in 2018.

Videos announcing the collaboration can be found here.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.