Longtime River Road Coach retires

As the end of the school year approaches, River Road Independent School District is preparing to say goodbye to a longtime coach who is retiring.

Coach Beth Ledoux started her student teaching at River Road ISD in 1978. She was hired full time the year after and has been with the district ever since.

"She's amazing, very outgoing lady and very organized," said Erin Brandstatt, Rolling Hills Elementary Principal. "Kids love her and people from the last two to three generations, they come back and they say, 'oh my gosh, I had Coach Ledoux.'"

Throughout her years, Ledoux has been a teacher at Rolling Hills Elementary and coached cross country, basketball along with track at the high school.

"She's been with us ever since we've been in elementary school," said Nathan Lopez, River Road High School Senior. "I actually ran cross country for her and that was great. We helped her get her first ever two district titles and that was pretty cool."

"She's always here every morning for practice," said Deonte Woodard, River Road High School Senior. "She puts everything out for us and we do everything for her. She's great."

"Seeing her retire is really hard," said Alicia Smith, Rolling Hills Elementary Reading Interventionist. "What we see in her today, is the same coach we saw years ago. She has always been the same person, pushing everyone to be their best. It's going to be a hard time to fill her shoes."

Ledoux says it has been quite the experience watching her students grow from kindergarten all through high school, so retirement has made her last year bittersweet.

"Future plans? Everyone has been asking me that. I'm really not sure," said Ledoux. "I'm just going to play with grand kids. I have a twelve year old also. So, he'll be going into seventh grade and doing sports and I'll just chase kids some more."

Next week the district will be recognizing her work and River Road will soon begin handing out student awards and have a concession stand in her name.

