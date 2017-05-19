Joyce Courson honored for her commitment to cancer treatment

After dying twice, one Amarillo dog is being used as an example of the importance of vaccinating your pets.
After dying twice, one Amarillo dog is being used as an example of the importance of vaccinating your pets.
The late Joyce Courson had a vision to create a support group for the hundreds of people in our area diagnosed with cancer.
The late Joyce Courson had a vision to create a support group for the hundreds of people in our area diagnosed with cancer.
The Big Texan's Starlight Ranch is now open and gearing up for their summer concert series.
The Big Texan's Starlight Ranch is now open and gearing up for their summer concert series.
Hemphill County authorities say a reward of $40,000 is now being offered for information regarding Thomas Brown, a Canadian teenager last seen in November.
Hemphill County authorities say a reward of $40,000 is now being offered for information regarding Thomas Brown, a Canadian teenager last seen in November.
Police are seeking a suspect in a May 14 homicide.
Police are seeking a suspect in a May 14 homicide.