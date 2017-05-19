Amarillo dog dies twice, comes back to life while fighting parvo

After dying twice, one Amarillo dog is being used as an example of the importance of vaccinating your pets.

Perri was found alone at Medi Park when he was just a few weeks old, and weighed about half a pound.

He looks and acts like your average puppy now, but after being rescued he quickly contracted parvovirus, a deadly disease for dogs preventable with the right vaccinations.

"His blood sugar crashed. He was already minutes from death," said his new owner Jennifer Vieira. They did CPR on him, brought him back. Two days later he crashed again. They did CPR again, and here he is. We were saying goodbye to him when we came up [to the vet]. We were saying our goodbyes and he's like 'Nope! I'm coming back!'"

After defying death twice, little Perri - who now weighs in at 2.6 pounds - is an example of what vaccinations can do for your pets.

Perri had only had his first round of shots when he contracted the deadly disease, but it was enough to power him through the sickness.

"He's living proof, thank goodness, that it is very important to vaccinate your dogs," said Vieira. "As dogs suffer and you sit and watch them suffer, it's not fun."

Not all dogs are as lucky as Perri.

"From dying a couple times we figured, you know, he'd maybe have a little brain damage," said Vieira. "But he's very, very intelligent. He picks up quickly."

Vieira and the Texas Panhandle Pet Savers (TPPS), who rescued Perri, advise all pet owners to make sure their animals vaccinations are up to date.

TPPS is having a fundraiser Sunday, May 21st, at John Stiff Park to help pay vet bills for Perri and a couple other dogs in the organization who contracted parvo.

From noon to five there will be a cook out, bounce house, bake sale, dog walk and contests for best dressed dogs and dogs with the best trips.

