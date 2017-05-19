Texas Panhandle still seeing teacher shortage

About 300 teaching and administrative positions are open in the Texas Panhandle and roughly 100 of those positions were posted this month alone.

Area school districts say more teachers are now retiring after staying in education for at least a decade or more.

The Texas Panhandle serves about 80,000 students and Region 16 says the total regional school staff is right about 11,400.

So, districts are trying to reach out to a younger workforce to fill the gap, specifically those who are bilingual.

Districts like Amarillo ISD have been reaching out to potential teachers and introducing applicants to certification programs available in the area.

If an applicant becomes certified this summer, they can teach as soon as this fall.

Perryton ISD is one of the districts that are impacted the most and need to fill at least 30 positions.

Dumas ISD has 17 open positions, while Hereford ISD is close with 15.

If you want to learn more available positions in the area, you can visit Region 16's website.

