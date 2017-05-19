Passenger killed in single-vehicle crash

Authorities say a passenger was killed when the vehicle he was inside rolled over and crashed into a barrow ditch Thursday in Castro County.

Texas Department of Public Safety identified the deceased victim as Michael Rinne, 26, of Plainview. Rinne was not wearing a seat belt when the crash happened and was ejected from the vehicle.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle veered off the roadway and over-corrected before losing control of the van. It crossed both lanes of travel before coming to a rest in a ditch on the opposite side.

The driver was wearing a seat belt. He was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The two were eastbound on SH-86 just outside of Nazareth.

