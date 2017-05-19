Passenger killed in single-vehicle crash

Hemphill County authorities say a reward of $40,000 is now being offered for information regarding Thomas Brown, a Canadian teenager last seen in November.
Police are seeking a suspect in a May 14 homicide.
About 300 teaching and administrative positions are open in the Texas Panhandle and roughly 100 of those positions were posted this month alone.
One of the most popular outdoor music festivals is making a big return this year.
Authorities say a passenger was killed when the vehicle he was inside rolled over and crashed into a barrow ditch Thursday in Castro County.
