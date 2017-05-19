Reward for information in missing teen case raised to $40,000

Hemphill County authorities say a reward of $40,000 is now being offered for information regarding Thomas Brown, a Canadian teenager last seen in November.

The Hemphill County Sheriff's Office announced the increased reward, after a large anonymous donation, in a Facebook post Friday.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Sheriff Nathan Lewis or Chief Deputy Brent Clapp at 806-323-5326.

Brown, 18, disappeared November 24, 2016. Multiple searches in the area have recovered some personal items, including a backpack and a school-issued laptop, but answers to his whereabouts remain scarce.

A private investigation firm was hired by the Brown family earlier this year. The group, Klein Investigations and Consulting, issued a statement in March saying they believed "foul play was involved" in Brown's disappearance.

