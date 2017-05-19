Reward for information in missing teen case raised to $40,000

Hemphill County authorities say a reward of $40,000 is now being offered for information regarding Thomas Brown, a Canadian teenager last seen in November.
Hemphill County authorities say a reward of $40,000 is now being offered for information regarding Thomas Brown, a Canadian teenager last seen in November.
Weekend Weather Outlook
Weekend Weather Outlook
Police are seeking a suspect in a May 14 homicide.
Police are seeking a suspect in a May 14 homicide.
The High Plains Food Bank is inviting you to join in its second annual Kid's Cafe kickoff party.
The High Plains Food Bank is inviting you to join in its second annual Kid's Cafe kickoff party.
Check out this week's event across the Panhandle!
Check out this week's event across the Panhandle!