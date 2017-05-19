Preparations underway for 'Reunion' of Homer's

One of the most popular outdoor music festivals is making a return to Amarillo.

Hundreds of people from across the Panhandle are expected to attend the return Homer's Hometown Reunion this weekend but there are some new changes event organizers have put in place for this year.

" We want the public to be very aware of what they are going to experience when they come to the site tomorrow and some of the things your going to see is this is not a "Bring Your Own Alcohol" event is year," Board Member Leman Wall said. "There will be alcoholic beverages for sell on site in addition to non-alcoholic beverages."

Wall says everyone is excited and looking forward for the 20th anniversary of Homer's.

This years theme is called "Homers Home Town Reunion" and its all about celebrating friends and family.

The Homers celebration has become an Amarillo tradition and although it brings good times and reunions it also impacts thousands of Panhandle children and their families.

All of the proceeds from the event stay here locally and are donated to children's charities like The Turn Center, CASA, Children's Miracle Network and The Khiva Shrine.

"You're not only coming out to have a good time and hang out with your friends and listen to good music but you know your money is going to stay locally and its going to help children," Wall said.

Wall says this outdoor event brings in hundreds to Amarillo and this year they are expecting a bigger crowd from previous years.

"You know any event of this magnitude any event of this size with the number of people you are going to have the appropriate amount of security and that is something the public can be very assured of," Wall said. "We are working closely with the Amarillo Police Department and the APD is going to be on site helping us as well."

In addition to the APD there will be security guards throughout the festival.

The Homer's Hometown Reunion gates will open up tomorrow afternoon at 1:00 p.m.

For a full list of band line ups and performance times you can click here.

The event went on a one-year hiatus after an attendee, Michael Wilcox, died after an altercation with a security official. An autopsy deemed Wilcox's death "accidental."

