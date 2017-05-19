HPFB's second annual Kid's Cafe - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

HPFB's second annual Kid's Cafe

High Plains Food Bank / Source: KFDA High Plains Food Bank / Source: KFDA
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

The High Plains Food Bank is inviting you to join in its second annual Kid's Cafe kickoff party.

The event runs Saturday 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Gilliland Community Kitchen, located at 2199 SE 8th Ave. 

They will have games, prizes, a bounce house and other activities. 

Children are encouraged to wear their favorite costume. 

Come enjoy food, drinks an d music to celebrate summertime and the HPFB's Fight Against Hunger

