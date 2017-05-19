Center City receives national recognition for Main Street Program

For the 15th year in a row, Center City of Amarillo has received national recognition for being a 'Main Street Program'.

Executive Director of Center City, Beth Duke, says national accreditation is based on progress reported to the state office. Economic vitality, organization, design and promotion of downtown Amarillo are some of the key reasons for being recognized.

Events like High Noon on the Square, Jazztober and Community Market among other things made it easy to exceed the criteria.

Duke tells us the Canyon Main Street Program also received recognition as well.

