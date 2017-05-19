Police seek homicide suspect, needs help from public

Police are seeking a suspect in a May 14 homicide.

Special Crimes secured a warrant charging Jorge Alberto Falcon Sanchez, 34, with murder.

Sanchez is 5 feet and 8 inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in Amarillo on May 14. Sanchez lived in the area of the homicide, and physical evidence linked him to the homicide.

On May 14, Albert Phillip Pacheco, Jr., 51, was found in an alley inside the 800 block of Roosevelt. An autopsy determined that Pacheco was killed and considered a homicide.

Sanchez is not known to have a vehicle.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Sanchez or information about this case, contact the Special Crimes Unit at 378-9468 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

