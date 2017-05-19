Weeked Weather Outlook

Weekend Weather Outlook

From First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

A cold front moved through overnight bringing in cooler temperatures for Friday.

Highs will be in the 60s and 70s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be breezy out of the north with gusts up to 25 mph.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day. A few isolated strong to severe storms may be possible, especially off to the southeast.

Overnight we’ll dry out with lows in the 40s. Temps will remain normal to below normal through the weekend into next week.

Saturday is going to be a chilly morning with lows in the 40’s and breezy winds.

Skies will be mostly sunny through the day allowing high temps will warm into the 70s.

Winds will be out of the north at 10-20 mph gusts up to 25 mph will be possible.

Sunday the dry weekend weather continues.

Temperatures will warm to more seasonal highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Skies will once again be mostly sunny.

Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10-20 mph, gusts up to 25 mph possible.

Showers and storms return to the forecast for Monday into Tuesday.

