More charges, arrest for murder-for hire suspect

Multiple law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant and arrested murder-for-hire suspect Billy Ivy Jr. Thursday evening.

The Oldham County Sheriff's Office received an arrest warrant from Randall County for the arrest of Billy Ivy Jr. for the charge of Arson Intend Damage Habitation/Place of Worship, a 1st Degree Felony.

Members of the Oldham County Sheriff’s Office, the APD SWAT Team, Texas DPS, and the Special Crimes Unit arrested Ivy at his home in Oldham County, Thursday, May 18.

Ivy was booked into the Oldham County jail and is awaiting extradition to Randall County.

Authorities say Billy Ivy Jr. provided a woman with a firearm and money in return for her killing another man.

The intended victim did not suffer any injuries as a result of the alleged plot.

