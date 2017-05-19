RECALL ALERT: Michael's recalls Ceramic Travel Mug to prevent injuries

Close to 27,000 travel mugs are being pulled from store shelves at Michael's as a precautionary measure.

Michael's is trying to prevent injuries after discovering one of their ceramic travel mugs had a leaking lid. They say it does not fit securely and can cause hot liquids to leak and cause burns.

Company officials also say there's a fear of folks burning their hands on the side walls of the mug since there in no silicone hand wrap.

The ceramic travel mugs were sold at Michael's nationwide through April of this year for about $8.

Consumers can either discard the recalled product or return it to any Michael's store for a full refund. In store credit is also available upon return.

Source: CPSC