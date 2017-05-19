RECALL ALERT: Michael's recalls Ceramic Travel Mug to prevent injuries

Check out this week's event across the Panhandle!
Weekend Weather Outlook
Close to 27,000 travel mugs are being pulled from store shelves at Michael's as a precautionary measure.
When analyzing Amarillo's economy the team of consultants looked at the city's economic position, workforce, education, infrastructure, quality of life, and innovation.
The Texas Cattle Feeder's Association is celebrating 50 years helping the beef industry in the Panhandle, and Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson declared Thursday TCFA Beef Day to thank all the cattlemen in the Panhandle for their work.
