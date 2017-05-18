"Beef Day" celebrates Panhandle beef industry

The Texas Cattle Feeder's Association is celebrating 50 years helping the beef industry in the Panhandle, and Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson declared Thursday TCFA Beef Day to thank all the cattlemen in the Panhandle for their work.

"They currently provide over 23,000 jobs across the Panhandle and over $15 billion of economic impact," said Nelson. "So they are vital to what we do here in the Panhandle as far as economics, as well as just the service that we provide to the world."

The TCFA is celebrating this anniversary by looking forward to the future to expand the reach of Panhandle beef across the globe.

Chairman Jim Lovell just returned from a trip to Asia, where they're starting to set up a market for Panhandle beef in Japan and Korea.

"It's a foreign market and trade is also very important to us, trade with Mexico, Canada, with the Asian rim countries is very important to us," he said. "We produce enough beef so that we can supply other countries with a valuable source of protein."

Since the TCFA's creation 50 years Ago, Lovell said their lobbying efforts and work with cattleman have helped grow the industry.

"Some representation in Washington, D.C. has helped considerably," he said. "It has helped us with regulatory issues, with the Environmental Protection Agency, things like that, and it's just helped the cattleman thrive in this business atmosphere."

Despite some setbacks from freezing weather and wildfires this year, the beef industry in the Panhandle is doing well.

"The one nice thing about the Ag community is we watch out for each other," said Lovell. "The ag community came together, we helped those in need, and it's helped us just strive forward and get through these tough times."

TCFA Beef Day is Thursday, May 18, 2017.