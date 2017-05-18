Traffic stop helps New Mexico authorities in murder investigation

A traffic stop back in January has helped New Mexico authorities with an ongoing murder investigation.

An arrest warrant for murder was issued to 26-year-old Adrian Causey on Tuesday because of evidence discovered by a Wheeler County deputy during a traffic stop back in January in Shamrock.

During the stop, a probable cause search was conducted in which authorities say they found marijuana and a handgun.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested on a misdemeanor drug charge.

The deputy and a Shamrock police officer assisting with the stop noticed damage to the vehicle and other items that resulted in contacting New Mexico authorities regarding the traffic stop.

Information has been sent to them regarding this vehicle and the occupants.

