AmeriPride sends aid to Elk City after tornado

AmeriPride is stepping up to help those affected by the severe weather in Elk City, Oklahoma earlier this week.

AmeriPride staff gathered over 200 blankets, 100 sheets, 8 cases of gloves, as well as bottled water supplied by Plains Dairy for the victims and recovery teams as they work through the devastation left behind.

"I couldn't be prouder of our people's passion to help and feel we are very fortunate to work for a company that encourages supporting our communities, as AmeriPride Services Inc serves in all our communities." said Gary Learner AmeriPride General Manager.

