Potter County to announce IT position

Potter County Commissioners plan to announce on Monday the firing of Jason Patrick and a search for a new information technology director.

Commissioners suspended Patrick with pay after Texas Rangers arrested him for abuse of official capacity in April.

The criminal complaint filed accused Patrick of using the county's tax exemption certificate to buy materials for a job he had on the side.

This week a judge gave investigators a search warrant to investigate Patrick's cell phone for more information. The allegations used to get the warrant include Patrick using fiber optic cable from a Potter County project and making 15 purchases using the county's tax exempt status for a side job he had.

The "public integrity crime" is a Class A misdemeanor and is punishable by up to one year in prison or a $4,000 fine, and in some cases both.

District Attorney Randall Sims said Patrick has worked in the Potter County IT Department for about two to three years, and said there's no reason to believe information in the Potter County IT system will be compromised.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.