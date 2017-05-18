PHS seniors donate to storm victims

The senior class at Panhandle High School is spending their final days of school helping those who need it most in Elk City, Oklahoma.

Major damage, multiple injuries and at least one fatality were reported after a tornado swept through the town Tuesday, May 16th. Several homes and businesses suffered severe damage as well.

The PHS senior class is taking time out of their senior trip to Oklahoma City to detour to Elk City to present monetary donations to the community.

“We understand that this is something that could happen anywhere and we know that, for example, if it happened here that other communities would be brought in and support us,” said PHS senior Carley Hale.

“At Panhandle, we're really taught to be selfless, and humility, and really to be humble and to outreach those in need.”

If you would like to make a contribution, you’re asked to stop by the Panhandle High School front office at 106 W 11th St in Panhandle, TX. For more information on how you can help, call (806) 537-3851.

