Reynosa, firm recognized by SBA - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Reynosa, firm recognized by SBA

Jerry Reynosa / Source: KFDA Jerry Reynosa / Source: KFDA
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

The U.S. Small Business Administration has awarded one local contractor for success in business development.

Tri-State General Contracting Group, owned and operated by Jerry Reynosa, has been named the 2017 8a Graduate Firm of the Year. Contractors in the 8a group are certified by the SBA as companies that have been socioeconomically disadvantaged over time. 

A ceremony, hosted by West Texas A&M's Contract Procurement Center and Happy State Bank, will be held to honor Reynosa Thursday. 

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

  • Today's Local News HeadlinesToday's Local NewsMore>>

  • PHS seniors donate to storm victims

    PHS seniors donate to storm victims

    Thursday, May 18 2017 3:34 PM EDT2017-05-18 19:34:47 GMT
    Source: KFDASource: KFDA

    The senior class at Panhandle High School is spending their final days of school helping those who need it most in Elk City, Oklahoma. 

    The senior class at Panhandle High School is spending their final days of school helping those who need it most in Elk City, Oklahoma. 

  • Reynosa, firm recognized by SBA

    Reynosa, firm recognized by SBA

    Thursday, May 18 2017 2:38 PM EDT2017-05-18 18:38:51 GMT

    The U.S. Small Business Administration has awarded one local contractor for success in business development. 

    The U.S. Small Business Administration has awarded one local contractor for success in business development. 

  • AISD to host public forum Thursday evening

    AISD to host public forum Thursday evening

    Thursday, May 18 2017 2:31 PM EDT2017-05-18 18:31:44 GMT
    Amarillo Independent School District / Source: AISDAmarillo Independent School District / Source: AISD

    Amarillo Independent School District is hosting a community meeting Thursday to discuss plans to better serve students in the North Heights area. 

    Amarillo Independent School District is hosting a community meeting Thursday to discuss plans to better serve students in the North Heights area. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly