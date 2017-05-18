Reynosa, firm recognized by SBA

The U.S. Small Business Administration has awarded one local contractor for success in business development.

Tri-State General Contracting Group, owned and operated by Jerry Reynosa, has been named the 2017 8a Graduate Firm of the Year. Contractors in the 8a group are certified by the SBA as companies that have been socioeconomically disadvantaged over time.

A ceremony, hosted by West Texas A&M's Contract Procurement Center and Happy State Bank, will be held to honor Reynosa Thursday.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.