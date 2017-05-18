Choking hazard prompts recall of plush toys

A plush children's toy is being recalled after reports of a choking hazard.

The company known as Douglas says the plastic eyes on their toy can come off easily and make it's way into a child's mouth. So far, only a couple reports have been made but close to 25,000 were distributed in three models.

- Oliver the bear

- Chewie the english bulldog

- Charlotte the fox.

The plush item was sold in specialty toy and gift stores nationwide from July 2014 to April 2017 for about $20. It was also distributed by the UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation (UHCCF) to individuals and organizations.

Douglas is warning to immediately keep the toy out of reach of children and either return or exchange the item.

There have been no injuries reported at this point but precautionary measures have been taken to inform the public of the problem.

Consumers can contact douglas at 800-276-4029 from 9 a.m. To 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.douglastoys.com and click on product recall for more information.

Source: cpsc.gov