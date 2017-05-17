As high school students are hitting the books, they may turn to energy drinks to keep them going, but how much caffeine is too much caffeine?

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends kids ages 12 to 18 should not consume more than 100 milligrams of caffeine, or one cup of coffee per day. Managing Director for the Texas Panhandle Poison Center, Dr. Jeanie Jaramillo-Stametz said if you don't regularly drink large amounts of caffeine, the symptoms can be drastic.

"Nervousness, tremors, they could not be able to sleep and if you have someone who has taken an increased amount of caffeine, that will just progress and get worse," said Jaramillo-Stametz. She continued saying, "It can get so severe that they will develop seizures, high heart rate and that would be followed by low blood pressure and even death."

Dr. Jaramillo-Stametz also said parents should talk with their children about the potential dangers of caffeinated drinks.

"Let them know that caffeine in excess can be dangerous and can even be deadly, so if they are going to drink it they need to make sure they drink it in moderation," said Jaramillo-Stametz.

River Road High School Principal Mike Cheverier said they don't allow students to bring any outside drinks to class. He said with the exception of ice tea, none of the drinks provided at school are caffeinated.

"Being able to regulate what comes into your building and not go back to the classroom area is important because you don't know what students are carrying," said Cheverier. He continued saying, "We've just eliminated that and tried to head off some problems before they show up."

With finals approaching, Cheverier also said there's plenty of ways to be prepared without energy drinks.

"Number one eat good meals, nutritious meals, eat regular meals and also get enough sleep," said Cheverier. He continued saying, "That way they can come to school the next morning, they can be alert and ready to go."

