Family of mother and son injured in accident creates GoFundMe to help

An Amarillo family is looking to the public, after a car accident severely injured a mother and her child.

Spray paint remains on the highway where the accident happened and family members tell us both victims still have a long way to go.

Just ten days ago, two vehicles were traveling north on the Dumas highway when one driver tried to switch lanes, hitting another vehicle.

The car that was hit lost control, ran into the center median and rolled. Inside that car was 28-year-old Joan Soto and her 4-year-old son Isaac. Both were ejected.

"We are fighting for them everyday, praying for them to make a full recovery out of all this," said Joan's brother Jessie Soto.

Joan's arm required reconstructive surgery. Isaac was left with a major head injury and he remains in an area Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

"We are taking turns with him at the hospital, making sure he feels safe and not scared or anything like that at that point," said Jessie.

Joan has been released from the hospital, but the family has a long road ahead. A GoFundMe page has been created to help them financially, especially considering Isaac will need to be transferred to Lubbock for physical therapy once his health improves.

"The funds are primarily going to go toward medical bills that we can't pay out of pocket ourselves. They do have some kind of insurance, but anything that arises if we were needing extra money or we were having to go out of town for anything, we would use the funds for that."

Soto says for what he has been through, Isaac has made good progress.

"We love him a lot and it hurts us to see him go through this, but we're pulling for him, praying for him. I'm hoping for a full recovery so he comes out of this."

