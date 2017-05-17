National Weather Service teams follow up with Tuesday's storm

National Weather Service teams are now in Wheeler County recording the damage caused by Tuesday's storm.

An EF-1 was recorded 6 miles northwest of Lela and an EF-2 was recorded 5 miles south of Wheeler.

Wheeler County officials say the tornadoes that touched down severely damaged at least two homes.

Barns, out buildings, trees and power lines were also damaged, but no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.