Man arrested, charged with DUI after vehicle accident

National Weather Service teams are now in Wheeler County recording the damage caused by Tuesday's storm.
A Clovis man was sentenced to 24 years in prison today after a jury found him guilty on multiple drug-trafficking charges.
A man is behind bars for driving while intoxicated after an accident sent three people to the hospital Tuesday night.
Weather Outlook for Wednesday, May 16
When you are hungry your head can hurt, stomach cram up, and many become Hangry. It is almost unimaginable that people are worried about where they might eat their next meal in Amarillo in 2017.
