Man arrested, charged with DUI after vehicle accident

A man is behind bars for driving while intoxicated after an accident sent three people to the hospital Tuesday night.

Around 9:17 p.m., Amarillo Police Department officers responded to an accident at 1300 South Washington Street.

Police say 33-year-old Austin Anderson McDonald was driving a 2006 white Dodge Ram pickup and traveling south on Washington.

Police say he then crossed into the north bound lanes before striking a utility pole by a home. The pole then fell onto the truck, and McDonald backed up causing the pole to fall into the street. Police say he then drove a short distance on Washington Street and struck a tree.

A motorcycle then hit the pole which had fallen across the north bound lanes of Washington Street. Two passengers on the motorcycle were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

McDonald was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. He was then arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center for driving while intoxicated.

