Free dental care available at Kool Smiles Sunday

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Kids in Amarillo will have an opportunity to receive free dental care this weekend.

Kool Smiles Dental on Bell Street will once again be offering free care on Sunday.

Kids ages 9-18 will be seen from 9 a.m. until noon.

This event is geared toward kids unable to receive proper dental care through health insurance.

