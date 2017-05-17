Salvation Army breaking barriers through luncheon

In honor of National Salvation Army Week, Amarillo's local chapter is hosting a "Lunch with the Homeless" event.

It's all part of the Salvation Army's effort to break misconceptions about homeless people.

The lunch is $5 and will be held Thursday at 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Amarillo's Salvation Army is located at 400 S. Harrison St.

For more information about the event, call the Salvation Army at 806-373-6631 or visit them online.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.