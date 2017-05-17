Jersey Mike's and Rivalz Blondes vs Brunettes are raising money for the Alzheimer's Association

Jersey Mike's Subs in Amarillo is joining the Rivalz Blondes vs Brunettes to raise money for the Alzheimer's association.

Wednesday, May 17 through Sunday, May 21 Jersey Mike's will donate 20% of flyer sales to the Alzheimer's Association - Amarillo.

Jersey Mikes is located at 2311 South Georgia Street.

