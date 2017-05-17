Wednesday's Weather: Breezy and sunny with temps in the upper 70s

Weather Outlook for Wednesday, May 16

From First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

We have a few light showers to the north this morning and some gusty conditions, gusts up to 40 to 45 mph. Rain will end once the sun comes up and skies will begin to clear.

Skies will be mostly sunny today with temps in the upper 70s and 80s. Winds will be breezy with gusts up to 30 to 40 mph throughout the day.

Winds will die down once the sunsets later today. Overnight skies will be mostly clear with a light breeze. Temps will drop into the 50s.

We’ll be dry on Wednesday into Thursday before showers return late in the day Thursday into Friday as a cold front moves in.

This will drop temps in the 60s and 70s to end the work week and start the weekend. We’ll be dry through the weekend with temps in the 70s and 80s.

