RECALL ALERT: Broken glass causes injuries leading to massive coffee press recall

The date code dial is printed on the inside of the Bialetti coffee press plunger lid.

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

Bradshaw International says there is a laceration hazard folks need to be aware of. They say the glass beakers on the Bialetti coffee press can break during normal use.

The beakers are in a plastic frame with a stainless steel metal plunger and were sold in green, blue, black and red. They hold eight cups of water.

The plunger is stainless steel metal and mesh with a polypropylene lid and handle in matching color to the frame. The coffee press exterior measures 6.5 inches by 9.5 inches and the interior of the glass beaker measures 7 inches by 3.75 inches.

The polypropylene lid has 14 vents in the bottom of the rim to strain fluids, while pouring. The Bialetti icon and logo are printed on each side of the frame and “Bialetti” is printed on the top of the plunger.

The date stamp of March 2017 or earlier is printed on the underside of the plunger in a dial date code. (Dial date codes are read from the center of the circle outward. The two numbers in the center of the circle represent the year of production. The arrow in the circle points to the month of production on the outer circle.)

The coffee presses were sold at Fred Meyer, Kroger, Ross, Target, HomeGoods and other specialty and grocery stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from July 2016 through March 2017 for between $15 and $20.

Company officials are urging consumers to stop using the recalled coffee press and contact them for a free replacement.

Contact Bradshaw International toll-free at 877-614-9571 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.bradshawintl.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.

Source: CPSC

