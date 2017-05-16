Out with the old, in with the new

Amarillo's newly elected mayor and city council took their oaths of office Tuesday evening and are already starting to get work done for Amarillo.

Mayor Ginger Nelson and council members Elaine Hays, Freda Powell, Eddy Sauer and Howard Smith were sworn in following farewell remarks from the outgoing council.

The now former council members believe the newcomers will do well for the city and have some advice for them.

"I think most importantly is listening to the people, understanding that these council members - and we - represented the community," said outgoing council member Lisa Blake. "We represent the people who live here, so listening to the people and understanding their concerns and listening and just heeding their advice I think is extremely important as a leader."

The new council's first action was a request from Howard Smith to begin filling empty seats on the Local Government Corporation board.

They will also continue projects left by the former council.

"I really think the neighborhood projects, the neighborhood plans with the North Heights and the Barrio, those are so important to carry on," said Mayor Ginger Nelson. "So many studies that were started, the street study, the water study, the economic development study - we're going to have the opportunity to get that information and factually make some really good decisions for the city."

Nelson said one of the big questions they hope to answer soon is the future of the MPEV.

The new council members said they're looking forward to working together to better Amarillo and leave the city better than they found it.

