Gun experts divided on reduced licensing fees legislation

The cost of licenses allowing people to carry guns could soon be significantly reduced.

Senate bill 16 has been approved by both the house and senate and now awaits the governor's signature.

If approved, Texas would go from having the third most expensive fees in the nation to one of the cheapest.

Currently the cost to acquire a license to carry in Texas is $140.00 with a $70.00 renewal fee. Under the proposed legislation, the costs would decrease significantly to $40.00 for both obtaining and renewing a license.

The goal of this legislation is to reduce the financial barriers to legally obtaining a gun, and experts said this should encourage more people to start the process.

"I think we could see more people signing up to take classes," said Burnie Stokes with Panhandle Gunslingers.

The reason gun experts are divided on this issue is because the reduced fess are estimated to cost the state $12.6 million in 2018.

This lack of funding has gun experts concerned wait times for receiving licenses could be dramatically increased.

"We already have 60 day delays, unless they move funding around it could become 90 or 120 day delays," said Stokes.

