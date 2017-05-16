AC partnership with Baylor University to help more students pursue four year degree

Amarillo College is partnering with Baylor University to help more students pursue a four-year degree.
Amarillo College is partnering with Baylor University to help more students pursue a four-year degree.
The investigation into the disturbance of a protected wild animal continues.
The investigation into the disturbance of a protected wild animal continues.
The City of Amarillo Department of Public Health is reporting two cases of mumps in Randall County.
The City of Amarillo Department of Public Health is reporting two cases of mumps in Randall County.
Xcel Energy presented three checks today totaling more than $600,000 to three area nonprofits.
Xcel Energy presented three checks today totaling more than $600,000 to three area nonprofits.
The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle will hold its annual meeting on Thursday for their Battle of the Badges BBQ.
The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle will hold its annual meeting on Thursday for their Battle of the Badges BBQ.