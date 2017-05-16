AC partners with Baylor University to help more students pursue four year degree

Amarillo College is partnering with Baylor University to help more students pursue a four-year degree.

AC and Baylor University signed a formal agreement which will help students transfer between the two schools more easily.

Students who attend AC and are looking to further their education can now do so through Baylor without losing any accreditation.

"A majority of our students are financially strapped, so what this agreement does, it allows them to save money through Amarillo College," said Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart, AC President. "We have among the lowest tuition rates of all higher education partners in the south plains. So, they can take two years here, save money and transfer to Baylor and not lose a credit and save a lot of money in the process."

AC students now have the option to further a degree in 66 majors that are offered by Baylor.

For a student who wants to pursue a major through Baylor, they can take prerequisite courses offered at AC and then finish the degree with the university either in person or online.

"We work hard to make our transfer students at home at Baylor," said Dr. David E. Garland, Baylor University Interim President. "We have a large transfer department that's dedicated only to those students, and I'm so proud when they graduate because we have a high graduation rate and to me, that's very important for our students."

This Baylor Bound agreement will not only help students find their path to the degree that they want, it will also give students access to Baylor advisors, access to more scholarships and online courses.

