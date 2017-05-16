City of Amarillo Department of Public Health reporting mumps outbreak.

The City of Amarillo Department of Public Health is reporting two cases of mumps in Randall County.

"Texas is experiencing an outbreak, similar to the national trend at a 25 year high, due to declining vaccination rates." said Casie Stoughton, Director of Public Health.

According to the City of Amarillo Department of Public Health, mumps is a virus that is best known for the puffy cheeks and swollen jaw that it causes as a result of swollen glans in the mouth.

Other signs and symptoms include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Tiredness

Loss of appetite

Some people with mumps have mild cases or no symptoms at all; however, more serious complications can occur. Occasionally, mumps can cause meningitis, deafness or swelling in the testicles and ovaries.

Mumps is spread by droplets of saliva from the mouth, nose and throat of an infected person. Coughing sneezing and sharing cups and eating utensils are ways to pass along the virus.

If you suspect you have mumps you should:

Contact your healthcare provider.

Stay home for 5 days after symptoms begin.

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

Wash your hands frequently.

The City of Amarillo Department of Public urges everyone to be fully vaccinated.

"Vaccines are the strongest protection against mumps and other vaccine preventable diseases," said Dr. Scott Milton, Health Authority. "It is important to protect our community with strong vaccination rates."

You can obtain a vaccine through your healthcare provider, local pharmacy or through the City of Amarillo Department of Public Health.

