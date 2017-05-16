100 Club hosts Battle of the Badges BBQ

The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle will hold its annual meeting on Thursday for their Battle of the Badges BBQ.

Barbecue teams from area fire and law enforcement agencies will prepare ribs, brisket and sausage.

Admission is free, but donations are accepted.

All donations will help provide financial assistance to injured or killed first responders and their families.

